His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued Edict (24) of 2024 regarding appointments in the Foreign Ministry, based on a proposal by the Foreign Minister.The following shall be appointed at the Foreign Ministry:1. Salman Hassan Al Jalahma as Chief of Americas Affairs2. Saeed Abdulkhaliq Saeed as Chief of Co-ordination and Follow-up3. Maryam Adel Al Mannai as Chief of Communications4. Rana Mohammed Hassan as Director of Information Systems5. Hatem Abdelhameed Sharif as Chief of Organisations6. Muneera Nofal Al Doseri as Chief of Asian and Pacific Affairs7.

Hasan Ebrahim Saleh as Director of Training and Languages8. Ahmed Mohammed Alhidi as Director of Studies and Evaluation9. Al Yazeya Abdulrahman Abdulmalek as Director of Academic Affairs.HRH Prince Salman issued an edict appointing Mohamed Khaled Mohamed Nour Abdullah as Director of the Industrial Areas Directorate at the Industry and Commerce Ministry.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).