The Health Ministry is keen to bolster partnership with the UN and its agencies, Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed has said.She was meeting UN resident co-ordinator in Bahrain Khalid El Mekwad.She reviewed Bahrain’s efforts to develop the sector through a comprehensive health system, within the framework of the Health Insurance Project and the self-management project of the primary healthcare centres and public hospitals.

The meeting was attended by assistant secretary general for public health Dr Meriam Al Hajeri, and World Health Organisation representative in Bahrain Dr Tasnim Atatra.Dr Al Sayed Jawad Hassan separately met a delegation from Bahrain Medical Society, led by Dr Amer Derazi.She praised the association’s role as an active partner in optimising medical services. She affirmed keenness of the ministry to support the society to continue serving Bahraini doctors and improving health services.

Dr Al Derazi underlined the ministry’s role in supporting the society in all fields, thanking the minister for the continuous support.The Health Minister also met Bahrain Multiple Sclerosis Patients Society chairperson Dr Nahla Abdulrahman Abulfateh and other board members.

They discussed medical services provided to patients suffering from the disease.The minister stressed the importance of co-ordinating the efforts of the government and non-governmental organisations to promote awareness and improve the quality of services.She commended the society’s efforts to support patients, stressing the importance of organising events that bring together patients and practitioners.

