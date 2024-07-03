Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has won an award in recognition of its commitment to elevating the standards of occupational health and safety management, and its efforts in reducing accidents within the airport environment, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) said.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Award was conferred on the airport for the fourth consecutive year, at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards Ceremony, held on June 6, 2024, at Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

BAC Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager, Eng Hasan Farhan, received the award.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, the longest running of its kind in the UK, receives entries from organisations worldwide, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety globally.

Applications are meticulously evaluated by a panel of safety professionals, offering invaluable feedback for enhancement in health and safety practices.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, said: “This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of our HSE team.

“The award reflects the airport community commitment to safety and the diligent work our team members contributions to adhere to the best industry health and safety practices.

“At BAC, the safety of passengers and staff is a top priority, and we strive to work with our partners to maintain the highest standards at the airport.”

With four consecutive wins from 2021 to 2024, BAC said it has not only gained recognition for its accomplishments but also joined a legacy that values dedication to high safety standards and individual well-being.

