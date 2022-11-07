Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is ready to welcome an influx of visitors to the kingdom this month to attend a range of leading international events, the airport’s manager and operator has said.

In a statement, the Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) said the projected surge in passengers is a further indicator of a recovery in air traffic following the sharp decline caused by the pandemic.

Alongside aviation events like the upcoming Bahrain International Airshow 2022 starting on Wednesday for three-days and the Middle East and African Duty-Free Association (MEADFA) Conference taking place during the end of November, the country is set to welcome scores of visitors for events such as Jewellery Arabia, CityScape, and the Manama Dialogue.

BAC chief executive Mohamed Al Binfalah said: “With its vibrant culture, world-class attractions, and reputation for hosting leading international events, Bahrain continues to attract tourists from around the world. Although global passenger traffic has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, growth remains steady.”

BIA’s facilities and services are geared towards meeting passengers’ needs.

Hala Bahrain, the airport’s premium hospitality service provider, offers meet and assist, lounge, porterage, valet parking, baggage wrapping services, and more, helping to ensure all visitors enjoy a comfortable and seamless travel experience.

Launched in 2021, the new terminal is four times larger than the legacy airport.

It increases Bahrain’s connectivity, supporting the kingdom’s long-term economic and tourism goals and catalysing growth within the travel industry.

BIA’s capacity is more than 14 million passengers and 130,000 air traffic movements per year, ensuring it can meet the country’s present and future needs.

