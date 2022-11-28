Bahrain tourism sector is all set to make a splash as the country regains cruise control after the global pandemic shock.More than 5,000 tourists are set to visit the country in the six months until May next year as part of the 2022-2023 cruise season, according to Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA).The global cruise ship tourism was among the main sectors which bore the full brunt of the Covid slowdown.

The cruise comeback comes as Bahrain engages in national economic recovery, which help revitalise tourism to its pre-pandemic levels.The tourists will arrive aboard cruise liners which will dock at Khalifa bin Salman Port.The cruise ship sector, which is managed by APM Terminals Bahrain, is celebrating its 11th anniversary.“The cruise ship season 2022-2023 is expected to attract more business and investments, with Khalifa bin Salman Port receiving new cruises,” the BTEA said.

Its chief executive Dr Nasser Ali Qaedi stressed the importance of the cruise ship sector as an emerging economic industry in Bahrain. It is one of the most promising and fastest-growing sector, he said.

“Bahrain has witnessed, over the past few years, a huge growth in the number of tourists arriving on cruise ships from around the world, driven by new cruise tours.”Cruise tourism represents an integral part of the strategy (2022-2026), which aims to promote Bahrain’s status as a global tourism hub, Dr Qaedi said. Efforts are underway to diversify to offer visitors a unique experience, he said.

