CAIRO — The Arab ministerial consultative meeting discussed on Thursday the necessity of reaching an immediate and complete ceasefire and ending the war in the Gaza Strip. The meeting also called for lifting all restrictions that impede the access of more humanitarian aid into Gaza and ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.



Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan was among the Arab ministers who attended the consultative meeting convened to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry chaired the session held in Cairo.



Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs Reem Al-Hashimy, and Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Minister of Palestinian Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh attended the meeting.



The ministerial meeting also discussed the importance of taking serious steps to implement the two-state solution and recognize the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.



The meeting was also attended by senior Saudi officials, including Prince Misab bin Mohammed, deputy head of the Saudi Mission to the United States of America; Ambassador Mahmoud Qattan, director of the General Department of Arab Countries Affairs; Muhammad Al-Yahya, advisor to Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Manal Ridwan, advisor at the ministry of foreign affairs

