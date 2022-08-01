As part of the plans for digital transformation initiatives, the Musandam Governor’s Office signed three agreements on Monday.

The first agreement was with the Oman Telecommunications Company - Omantel - to provide telecommunications and Internet services.

Under this agreement, Omantel will work to achieve compatibility between network communications systems and internet lines and integrate them, which will enable the office to manage them in one entity and facilitate its technical management.

This cooperation will contribute to raising the quality of government services, reducing communication costs, and enhancing the efficiency of government spending.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed al Busaidi - Governor of Musandam and Talal bin Saeed al Maamari - CEO of Omantel.

An agreement was also signed for the implementation of a project to rehabilitate and upgrade network infrastructure and electronic information security systems with Moshin Haider Darwish Information Technology Company, with the aim of enabling the governorate to manage its electronic services and networking lines.

An agreement was also signed for the project to provide an electronic services portal and management systems for internal services and non-municipal external services.

Observer Web Team