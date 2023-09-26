NEW DELHI - The recent rise in global oil prices should not immediately impact India's fiscal deficit for the fiscal year 2023/24, a senior government source said Tuesday.

Oil prices rose to 10-month highs this month before easing, on extended production cuts from key suppliers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

India, the world's third-largest energy importer, purchases more than 80% of its crude oil from international markets.

The Indian government does not see allocations to oil marketing firms move beyond the budgeted 300 billion rupees for the fiscal year 2023/24, the source added.

(Reporting Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh, editing by Ed Osmond)