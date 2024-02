India is building 156 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity to ensure uninterrupted supply in the world's fastest growing major economy, the power minister told parliament on Tuesday.

The government anticipates it will add 469 GW of power capacity by 2031-2032, minister R.K. Singh said in a written response to lawmakers.

