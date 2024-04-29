ABU DHABI, April 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi offered a first look inside the financials of its youngest sovereign wealth fund ADQ on Monday as it hired banks for a dual-tranche dollar denominated inaugural bond.

Formally known as Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co, ADQ is pursuing a debt sale to help diversify its funding sources for future acquisitions, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ADQ is the smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth funds behind Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co. It was established in 2018 and is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is the United Arab Emirates' national security adviser and the brother of its president.

The group, which includes ADQ's subsidiaries and shareholdings, reported consolidated revenue of 111.7 billion dirhams ($30.41 billion) for 2023, up from 99.6 billion dirhams the previous year, according to a financial statement on its website.

The group's consolidated profit attributable to owners of the company rose to 16.1 billion dirhams in 2023, up from 11.43 billion dirhams in 2022.

Assets stood at 720.5 billion dirhams in 2023 while liabilities were 358.5 billion dirhams.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators and active bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be sold in 5- and 10-year tenures, IFR reported on Monday.

The mandated banks are set to hold a global investor call later in the day. The deal is reported to be benchmark in size, typically understood to be at least $500 million.

ADQ has been a vehicle for the UAE's investments in Egypt, and in February signed a deal with the government to develop a prime stretch of its Mediterranean coast, slated to bring $35 billion of investment to the indebted country.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Rachna Uppal; Additional reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)