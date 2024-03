Vietnam received foreign investment inflows of $4.6 billion in the year to March 20, up 7.1% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Wednesday.

Foreign investment pledges, which indicate the size of future inflows, rose 13.4% in the period to $6.17 billion, it said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)