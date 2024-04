Vietnam will set up a working group to support Apple's investment in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the CEO of the iPhone maker, Tim Cook, at a meeting in Hanoi on Tuesday, state media reported.

Apple wants to boost its investment in the Southeast Asian country, state broadcaster VTV cited Cook as saying at the meeting. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)