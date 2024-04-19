Vietnam's central bank said on Friday it was working on measures to restore normal operations at Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which it put under special supervision in October 2022 after a run on its deposits.

Reuters reported on Wednesday the central bank had pumped nearly $24 billion in SCB to prevent its collapse, and that special loans to the bank had been continuing at least until early April.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, writing by Francesco; Editing by Martin Petty Guarascio)




