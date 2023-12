Vietnam is forecast to have received foreign investment inflows of $23.18 billion in 2023, up 3.5% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Tuesday.

Foreign investment pledges, which indicate the size of future inflows, rose 32.1% in the year from a year earlier to $36.6 billion, it said.

Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong were the top sources of the investment, according to the ministry. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)