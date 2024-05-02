The Philippines may see up to two tropical cyclones develop or enter its area of responsibility this May, the state weather bureau said on Wednesday as unusually hot weather continues to grip the country.

'One or two cyclones are possible to form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month,' PAGASA weather specialist Rhea Torres said.

The weather agency forecasts two possible cyclone tracks. One possible typhoon track could see a storm approach the Philippine landmass before moving away.

If a cyclone is formed in the eastern section of Mindanao, it may traverse Eastern Visayas, Bicol region, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON before exiting into the West Philippine Sea, and recurve away from the land.

Torres, however, noted that there are no cyclones expected to affect the Philippines until next week.

Extreme heat exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon and climate change has forced schools in the Philippines to suspend in-person classes. PAGASA earlier said that the exceptionally hot weather is expected to persist until mid-May.

Global temperatures hit record highs last year, with the World Meteorological Organization highlighting a particularly rapid warming trend across Asia.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

