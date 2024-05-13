State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 31 areas across the country, including parts of Metro Manila, is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Sunday.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Based on PAGASA's latest heat index bulletin, the following areas will be classified as "dangerous," with temperatures ranging from 42 degree Celsius to 46°C:

46°C

Laoag, Ilocos Norte

45°C

Roxas City, Capiz

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

44°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Cuyo, Palawan

Dumangas, Iloilo

Borongan, Eastern Samar

43°C

NAIA , Pasay City

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

ISU, Echague, Isabela

Sangley Point, Isabela

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

CBSAU-Pili, Camarines Sur

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Catarman, Northern Samar

Tacloban City, Leyte

42°C

Science Garden, Quezon City

Bacnotan, La Union

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas

Aborlan, Palawan

Daet, Camarines Norte

Legazpi City, Albay

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes

Masbate City, Masbate

Mambusao, Capiz

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Davao City, Davao del Sur

Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

Prolonged sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.

PAGASA advised to do the following in order to prevent heat-related illnesses:

Reduce outdoor activities Stay hydrated

Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses

When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves

Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day

The state weather previously said that the worst of the record-high temperatures and searing heat may have passed, with many areas nationwide possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May.

However, many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45°C and 48°C.

