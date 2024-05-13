PHOTO
State weather bureau PAGASA warned that the heat index in 31 areas across the country, including parts of Metro Manila, is expected to soar to dangerous levels on Sunday.
The heat index, or apparent temperature, considers both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.
Based on PAGASA's latest heat index bulletin, the following areas will be classified as "dangerous," with temperatures ranging from 42 degree Celsius to 46°C:
46°C
Laoag, Ilocos Norte
45°C
Roxas City, Capiz
Guiuan, Eastern Samar
44°C
MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
Cuyo, Palawan
Dumangas, Iloilo
Borongan, Eastern Samar
43°C
NAIA , Pasay City
Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Dagupan City, Pangasinan
Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
ISU, Echague, Isabela
Sangley Point, Isabela
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
CBSAU-Pili, Camarines Sur
Iloilo City, Iloilo
Catarman, Northern Samar
Tacloban City, Leyte
42°C
Science Garden, Quezon City
Bacnotan, La Union
Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas
Aborlan, Palawan
Daet, Camarines Norte
Legazpi City, Albay
Virac (Synop), Catanduanes
Masbate City, Masbate
Mambusao, Capiz
Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
Davao City, Davao del Sur
Under the "danger" classification, temperatures range from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.
Prolonged sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.
PAGASA advised to do the following in order to prevent heat-related illnesses:
Reduce outdoor activities Stay hydrated
Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses
When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves
Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day
The state weather previously said that the worst of the record-high temperatures and searing heat may have passed, with many areas nationwide possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May.
However, many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45°C and 48°C.
Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).