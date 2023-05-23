Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday for a seventh straight session, supported by battery makers, with investor focus set on the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 10.47 points, or 0.41%, at 2,567.55, hitting its highest closing level since April 19.

** U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he had a "productive" meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the need to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.

** "The positive mood continued in the market over the U.S. debt ceiling talks, but the gains were capped as it was the seventh straight session for the index to rise," said analyst Choi Yoo-june at Shinhan Securities.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a third time on Thursday to assess the impact of previous hikes on inflation and economic growth, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

** Battery makers were biggest gainers among the index heavyweights, with LG Energy Solution up 2.50%, its parent LG Chem up 2.71%, and peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation up 1.43% and 1.83%, respectively.

** Most other heavyweights changed by less than 1% in either direction. Of the total 931 issues traded, 427 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 53.3 billion won ($40.35 million), snapping their five-session buying streak.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.41% higher at 1,312.7 per dollar, after gaining as much as 0.76% to 1,308.1, the highest level since April 17.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 4.4 basis points to 3.365%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 6.2 basis points to 3.461%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



