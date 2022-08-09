Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the U.S. Senate boosted stocks of battery makers. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 10.36 points, or 0.42%, to 2,503.46 as of 06:30 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.32% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.25%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 2.35%. ** The higher likelihood of the Inflation Reduction Act being approved in the U.S. boosted battery shares and helped offset early KOSPI declines in the morning, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 34.9 billion won ($26.74 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,304.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,306.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,304.4 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,303.3.

** The KOSPI has fallen 15.92% so far this year, but gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 446.43 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 422.

** The won has lost 8.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.133%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 3.162%. ($1 = 1,305.0400 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



Reuters