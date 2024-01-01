North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated New Year's Eve by watching an art troupe perform at Pyongyang's colossal May 1 Stadium accompanied by his daughter and wife, state media reported on Monday.

The May 1 Stadium is believed to have a capacity of as many as 150,000 spectators, which would make it the world's largest.

Footage from official broadcaster KCTV shows Kim and his family being greeted by cheers from tens of thousands of spectators packing the venue, with daughter Ju Ae holding Kim's arm as she walked to her seat and her mother Ri Sol Ju clapping and smiling beside her.

Kim responded to the roaring crowd with waves, and was seen kissing Ju Ae on the cheek at one point.

The performance marked the beginning of the new year, state-run KCNA reported, with bells "tolling solemnly... at 00:00 on January 1 along with the ignition of the torch of celebration and the display of fireworks" in the sky over the capital city.

"At the end of the performance, loud cheers of 'Hurrah!' for Kim Jong Un rocked the venue again and fireworks were let off," a female narrator says over footage showing performers waving North Korean flags in celebration.