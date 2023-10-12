Japan made a "very impressive pledge" to an International Monetary Fund account that provides subsidies to enable zero-interest rate loans to the poorest countries, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

The pledge made Japan the single largest donor - accounting for 20% - of the account that covers the interest payments on loans under the fund's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), Georgieva told a news conference at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.




