Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.8% in the July-September period, the government said on Thursday.

In the June-August period, the unemployment rate also stood unchanged at 2.8%.

"The continued growth of consumption- and tourism-related activities would continue to support the labour market," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)