Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 3% in January-March, up from 2.9% in the previous three-month period, with most sectors seeing an increase in the jobless rate compared with the preceding period, the government said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate over a three-month period had held steady at 2.9% since August-October.

"As the economy continues to grow, the labour market will likely remain tight in the near term," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement.




