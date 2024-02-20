Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in November-January, unchanged from the previous three months, the government said on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for October-December, September-November and August-October periods was steady at 2.9%, which was slightly up from 2.8% in the July-September period.

"With labour demand underpinned by continued economic growth, the labour market is expected to stay tight in the near term," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)