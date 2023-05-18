Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.0% in the February to April period, improving for the 12th consecutive quarter as domestic economic activities revived further and visitor arrivals rebounded strongly, the government said on Thursday.

In the January to March period, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1%.

"The labour market should improve further in the coming months alongside the ongoing economic recovery," said Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Bureau in a statement. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Alison Williams)



