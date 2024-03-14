China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, will visit Australia and New Zealand from March 17 to 21, a spokeseperson said on Thursday at a regular press briefing.

Wang Wenbin said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Australia, and will also kick off high-level exchanges between China and the two countries.

He added that Wang will discuss bilateral relations and common concerns with foreign ministers of the two countries on international and regional issues. (Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)