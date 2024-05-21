Oil firms are set to implement mixed adjustments in pump prices on Tuesday, May 21.

This has been the third-consecutive week that gasoline prices will have a rollback with a decrease of P0.10 per liter.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, Caltex, SeaOil and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Up by P0.25 per liter

Kerosene prices- Up by P0.30 per liter

Last week, oil companies slashed pump prices. Diesel prices were cut by P0.50 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P2 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P0.85 per liter last week.

SeaOil, Caltex and Shell oil price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

