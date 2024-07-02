Motorists should expect an increase in oil prices in the first week of July.

In separate advisories issued on Monday, CleanFuel, Seaoil, Caltex, PetroGazz and Shell announced the following price adjustments scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Up by P0.65 per liter

Kerosene prices- Up by P0.35 per liter

Gasoline prices - Up by P0.95 per liter

Last week, oil firms also implemented a price hike in pump prices.

Diesel prices increased by P1.75 per liter while gasoline prices had a markup of P1.40 per liter.

Kerosene prices also had an increase of P1.05 per liter.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

LPG

Firms of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Sunday also announced that they will be implementing a price hike on their products.

LPG firms Regasco and Solane said that they will implement a markup of P0.50 per liter and P0.55 per liter, respectively, on their LPG products.

