China's parliament head Zhao Leji on Wednesday met with Samoan parliament speaker Papalii Lio Masipau in Beijing and said China is ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with the Pacific island country.

China is ready to further strengthen political trust with Samoa and it welcomes Samoa's contribution to the Belt and Road initiative, Zhao said, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency. (Reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)