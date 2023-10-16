China launched a Long March-2D rocket today to send a new Earth observation satellite into space.

The satellite, codenamed “Yunhai-1 04”, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 8.54 am Beijing time, and quickly entered the pre-determined orbit.

The satellite will provide services for detecting air, marine and space environments, preventing and mitigating disasters, and scientific experiments.

The launch center said that the launch represented the 491st mission of the “Long March” missile family.

