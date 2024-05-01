The Social Security System (SSS) has launched its online payment platform for contributions and loan services, in partnership with electronic solutions company, MYEG Philippines, Inc.

This collaboration with MYEG Philippines, Inc. marks a significant milestone for SSS. Committed to enhancing services for our members, this online payment platform, tapping MYEG's extensive merchant network, stands as a testament to our dedication to convenience and efficiency,' said SSS president and chief executive officer (CEO) Roland Ledesma Macasaet.

According to Macasaet, this collaboration marks the acceleration of government services online automation in the Philippines.

MYEG Philippines, Inc., a market leader in electronic solutions, has been at the forefront of championing government services online automation in the Philippines and Malaysia. It has an extensive network of 90,000 payment channels nationwide.

SSS members will have a range of payment options to choose from including E-Wallets (GCash, Maya, GrabPay, and ShopeePay); Credit/Debit Cards (Mastercard, Visa, JCB), Bank Transfers from trusted banks like BDO, BPI, RCBC, Unionbank, Maybank, and Metrobank, and even cash payments via nationwide over-the-counter (OTC) channels like Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Express, Bayad Center, 7-11, ECPay, Tambunting Pawnshop, RD Pawnshop, DA5, Posible, USSC, i2i, plus 90,000 more.

Members only need to log in at https://myeg.ph/services/sss, enter the required details, choose their preferred payment method, and receive an instant payment email confirmation.

Likewise, members can generate their Payment Reference Number (PRN) on the same platform, which is required to proceed with their payment by providing the requested details.

?'Our mission is to simplify and enhance the lives of citizens through technology, and this partnership with SSS is a big step in that direction,' said Ann Saldaña, MYEG Philippines, Inc. chief executive officer (CEO).

The new Online Payment for SSS Contributions and Loans service offers several key advantages-- it provides convenience, allowing members to make payments from the comfort of their homes or offices, thereby eliminating the need to visit physical SSS branches.

Moreover, the system is meticulously designed for accuracy and security, ensuring that payments are recorded and processed with efficiency. Another significant benefit is the speed at which payments are processed - transactions occur in real-time, eliminating wait times.

Citizens can conveniently verify the status of their payment by accessing https://myeg.ph/helpdesk/check-status and entering the Reference Number. This feature enhances accessibility and transparency, thereby contributing to the efficiency of he streamlined process.

The online system boasts a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, making it accessible to all members, regardless of their technical proficiency.

SSS and MYEG PH aim to transform the way SSS members handle their contributions and loans.

MyEG PH partners include the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, PhilHealth, PEZA, BIR, DOH-MMCHD, TIEZA, SEC, SSS, SBMA, and different Local Government Units in the country.

It currently provides e-payment and e-government services for major government agencies in the Philippines and handles over 50,000 daily transactions servicing Filipinos across the country. It also has over 90,000 payment channels and points of sale locations across the Philippines

