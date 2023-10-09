As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to flourish, the digital bank of the Gokongwei Group and Tyme assured that humans would continue to handle client interactions as it aims to increase its customer base to two million.

According to GoTyme Bank CEO Nate Clarke, 'the more digital the world becomes, the more human a bank needs to be.'

'Our mission has always been clear: provide next level banking to all Filipinos so they can unlock their financial potential. Today, we pledge that in every customer touchpoint, a helpful human will be there for you. This will allow us to deliver the best customer service in the banking industry,' Clarke said.

Clarke said the digital bank aims to raise its customer base to about two million within he year from the current 1.35 million since it launched its operations in the Philippines exactly a year ago.

He pointed out that GoTyme Bank onboards about 200,000 clients per month.

GoTyme Bank co-CEO Albert Tinio said communication, building connections, and solving issues remain at the core of human banking.

'Our promise is to provide you with the best customer service: a banking experience deeply rooted in empathy, care, and human excellence,' Tinio said.

To reinforce the personal connection and facilitate efficient customer service, GoTyme Bank ensures that one personal banker will deal with a customer's concern.

The personal banker will respond to a chat in one minute, pick up a call in two minutes, or revert via email or direct message in social media within three hours.

That said, GoTyme Bank promises no chatbots or call menus: customers get to speak directly to a human.

The GoTyme Bank campaign revolves around the belief that 'the more digital the world becomes, the more human a bank needs to be.'

It's both a challenge and a responsibility, especially relevant for digital banks - and GoTyme Bank pushes forward with the campaign in the hopes of embodying their commitment to being a human digital bank.

This integrated campaign launches in the form of a two-minute short film entitled The Lonely Bot, where the main character Roboto finds himself in search of someone he can find a real connection with.

Since its launch in October 2022, GoTyme Bank has kept its promise of next level banking by providing products and services that help Filipinos unlock their financial potential.

GoTyme is a joint venture between multi-country digital banking group Tyme and members of the Gokongwei Group of companies, namely Robinsons Bank, Robinsons Land Corp., and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

