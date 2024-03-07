Saudi Arabia - Sahm Capital Financial Company, a leading brokerage firm licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority, has unveiled its latest AI-generated solutions, featuring an AI presenter named 'Aliyah', at LEAP 2024. The cirm also showcased its all-in-one comprehensive trading solutions at the four-day event.

With focus on fintech innovation, the company provides comprehensive trading solutions, including the Sahm App, the first of its kind in KSA to combine real-time market quotes, 24/7 news, investor education, and analysis tools, distinguishing itself from other trading platforms by removing the necessity for users to juggle multiple Apps for cross-market investment decisions.

The App also offers a sleek and user-friendly UI design, complete with bundled functions such as a Shariah Compliant Stocks indicator, catering to the unique needs of the local market. Furthermore, Sahm App provides comprehensive market information, including detailed listed company profiles, a financial event calendar, dynamic analysis charts, and key market statistics.

Real-time information

During the event, Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, unveiled 'Aliyah', an AI-generated presenter developed within the Sahm App. Aliyah provides real-time information and support, aiding investors in understanding product features and making informed choices. Proficient in both Arabic and English, Aliyah constantly improves by learning from the content she presents, progressively becoming more lifelike and engaging.

Since its debut in December 2023, Sahm App has remained a top-five grossing finance App in both App Store and Google Play in KSA.

