RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced on Sunday the adoption of facial recognition verification for ride hailing drivers to strengthen compliance and improve the reliability of passenger transport services.

Facial recognition apps allow users to identify, track, or verify individuals using AI-powered analysis of facial features from photos or videos

The authority also launched an electronic driver registration platform to record driver information, verify identities and vehicles, and ensure data accuracy and service quality.

The TGA stated that the procedure will be implemented during the first quarter of this year, emphasizing that the approved driver registration portal is a central regulatory tool for managing driver records and confirming eligibility to work on ride hailing applications. This measure ensures that the actual driver’s information corresponds to the registered data and reinforces adherence to approved regulations. The authority further noted that ride hailing activities via these applications are restricted to Saudi citizens.

The TGA affirmed that the procedure will support users, enhance transparency and service quality, and protect users’ rights. It urged the public to report observations or violations through its digital channels, including the official website or the unified number 19929, so that appropriate regulatory actions may be taken.

The authority noted that it had previously required ride hailing companies to implement facial recognition verification; the current step further strengthens the monitoring and compliance framework.

