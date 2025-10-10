Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (GHPH), managed by Growthpoint Investment Partners, the fund management business of Growthpoint Properties, South Africa’s leading real estate investment trust (REIT), has entered into an agreement to acquire the properties and operations of Auria Senior Living, a premier developer, owner and operator of senior living communities in South Africa.

With property assets valued at R2.4bn (including minority interests) the proposed transaction would initially add four Auria senior living communities to GHPH’s growing portfolio of healthcare and wellness properties, marking its formal entry into the senior living sector. The transaction remains subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

As part of the proposed acquisition, Auria will continue to operate under its current leadership team and brand, with no changes to day-to-day operations, staff or resident services. Continuity and strategic alignment are reinforced by Auria’s executives taking up shares in GHPH.

A leader in South African senior living, Auria’s current operations span three communities in Johannesburg – San Sereno in Bryanston, Melrose Manor in Melrose and Royal View in Sandringham – and Woodside Village in Rondebosch, Cape Town. The communities comprise more than 900 residents across over 630 independent living units and some 110 care centre units. It has more than 1,600 individuals on its waiting lists. Auria’s high-quality residential environments are integrated with healthcare and lifestyle amenities. Designed to promote well-being, security and independence, offer a full continuum of care from independent and assisted living to specialised support services

Auria also has a pipeline of developments, including Coral Cove in Salt Rock, KwaZulu-Natal which is scheduled to be complete and fully operational in the first quarter of 2026, as well as greenfield and brownfield opportunities that GHPH intends to commence.

As South Africa’s first fund to invest exclusively in healthcare and wellness real estate, GHPH has built a resilient portfolio of licensed healthcare facilities, including acute, day and specialist hospitals, laboratories and biotechnology assets such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and warehousing facilities. The fund’s mandate is to acquire and develop healthcare properties – whether building new facilities, expanding or upgrading existing ones or acquiring operational assets to unlock operational and growth capital for their operators. The recent expansion of its mandate to include senior living will see GHPH allocating further capital to this sub-sector.

GHPH’s portfolio includes seven operational hospitals, a pharmaceutical warehousing and distribution facility, and a medical chambers property. Its licensed healthcare assets are operated by some of the continent’s leading providers, including Netcare, Medi-Clinic, Adcock Ingram and Busamed, and feature several of the country’s top specialist hospitals, such as Cintocare, Gateway, Hillcrest and the Johannesburg Eye Hospital.

The Auria acquisition would take GHPH’s assets under management to around R6.2bn. It already ticks all the boxes for a future IPO and stock exchange listing.

George Muchanya, head: Growthpoint Investment Partners, says, “Senior living is an emerging institutional asset class, both locally and globally. GHPH’s focus on healthcare real estate makes it a natural investment. As South Africa’s population ages, the need for well-run, people-centred communities is expected to rise. Auria is a national leader in senior living with continuing care and aligns seamlessly with GHPH’s purpose to enable world-class healthcare and wellness infrastructure to meet the needs of South Africans.”

Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria, comments, “This acquisition agreement represents a significant vote of confidence in Auria and the professional senior living sector as a whole. We look forward to building on our strong foundation as a subsidiary of GHPH, which strengthens Auria’s ability to grow with purpose, innovate with confidence and deliver consistently high standards across its communities.”

