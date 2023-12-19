The Director General Niger State Pension Board, Alhaji Nasiru Sai’du Namaska has assured retirees in the state of payment of their retirement benefits without delay.

He gave the assurance in a statement signed and made available to the Newsmen on Monday in Minna, the state capital, adding that the board would not compromise the welfare of the state pensioners.

Namaska pointed out that the state government was determined to ensure that all the entitlements of the pensioners were not denied.

Speaking further on the ongoing pensions verification exercise, the Director General expressed satisfaction with the process, stressing that the programme would be completed as scheduled and that only the pensioners who have been captured would be paid their gratuity.

He, however, called on the pensioners to exercise patience and turn up on time while cooperating with the officials handling the exercise for successful verification.

Namaska thereby commended Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago- led administration in the state for prioritising the welfare of pensioners in the state by ensuring that what was due to them was not denied.

