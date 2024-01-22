Niger State Government has inaugurated its medium-term development plan for 2024 – 2028.

Governor Umaru Bago, represented by his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, inaugurated the state steering committee for the plan at the banquet hall of the Government House Minna, on 19th January 2024.

Highlighting the Governor’s Term of Reference (TOR), the Governor reiterated that the plan should be able to capture among others, urban and rural renewal, human capital development, new Niger and a green economy blueprint, adding that the objective of the medium-development plan, is to prioritise a five years policy programme for the administration, noting that the present the state cabinet of his administration, is capable, dedicated and committed.

Bago thereby charged all cabinet members in the executive arm of government to holistically align its sectoral needs and wants into the development plan, saying that the plan will set the bar for performance indicators and measurement in which every cabinet member will be scrutinised and rated.

Speaking about the governor’s thinking cap, the state deputy governor, noted that the transition of the present administration is seamless and a learning process for shared experience, adding that within the six-month lifespan of the present government, it has allowed each cabinet member to perform optimally.

Earlier speaking, the State Commissioner of Budget and Planning, who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the State’s Planning Commission, Mustapha Ndajiwo, averred that the medium-term development plan is in tandem with the State’s Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), the state’s medium-term expenditure framework 2023-2027 and Fiscal Policy Program (FPP) of the present administration.

The state planning commissioner, stated further that the medium-term development plan will take cognisance and co-opt the green economy blueprint and the state’s new Niger agenda in perspective for 2024 -2028 years under review.

Also speaking, on behalf of the state executive cabinet members, the Commissioner for Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr Bello Tukur, thanked Governor Bago for allowing them to serve the state and commended the Niger planning commission for coming up with the initiative of developing a plan for the state and assured Nigerlites of the state’s commissioners cooperation to support the present administration towards achieving it’s new Niger agenda.

Members of the state steering committee for the medium-term development plan are: All cabinet members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretary Planning Commission, Directors of the Planning Commission, representatives of the state’s civil society organisations, Samuel Yisa, representatives of the state-organised labour and representative of an interest group.

