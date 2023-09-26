Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has sought a collaborative effort between the State Government and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) for the creation of a Free Trade Zone to be located in Tafa, Bida and Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago stated this at the Government House Minna when he received members of the GIZ team on a courtesy visit at the government house, Minna.

He said the free trade zones will enable local entrepreneurs and farmers to have value for their products, pointing out that value chain cluster production brings about positive development.

The governor who acknowledged the developmental strides of GIZ in different aspects of the nation also sought further collaboration with the development partner in the area of ICT and Scholarship to enable people to develop their careers.

The leader of the team and Head of Pro-growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria SEDIN who also doubles as the Coordinator, of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC), Mr Marcus Wauschkuhn said GIZ has been partnering with the state for over 2 decades in the areas of employment and private sector promotion.

He said the team would be focusing on economic development, improved market access and access to finance for MSME in the new phase of its programme which will commence from 2023 to 2026.

Mr Wauschkuhn said the project would also be extended to students to catch them young in skills acquisition.

