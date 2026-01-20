Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Monday disclosed that the country’s non-oil products were able to trade in markets across over 120 countries in 2025.

Speaking to the media in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, revealed that based on records obtained from the “Pre-shipment Inspection Agencies, Nigeria’s non-oil export performance in 2025 reached an all-time high.

“Non-oil export value rose to approximately US$6.1 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of about 11.5% over and above the US$5.46 billion recorded in 2024.

‘This marks the highest value achieved in the country for formal documented trade since the inception of the Council, beating our own record and underscoring the growing resilience and relevance of the non-oil export sector to Nigeria’s economy.

She explained; “this outstanding performance is not the total story, as a lot of exports still go out informally through our various borders. NEPC is in partnership with the National Bureau of Statistics and the Central Bank, and other stakeholders are working hard to mainstream informal trade.

“In volume terms, total non-oil exports stood at 8.02million metric tonnes, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the 7.29million metric tonnes recorded in the previous year.

“This growth in both value and volume demonstrates improved export activity across multiple value chains and market destinations”.

Ayeni noted; “in 2025, Nigeria exported a total of 281 non-oil products. These products cut across agricultural commodities, processed and semi-processed goods, industrial inputs, and solid minerals, reflecting gradual progress toward value addition and broader product representation in global markets.

“Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached markets across 120 countries, with the Netherlands contributing 17.53%, Brazil 10.35%, and India 7.63% of non-oil exports. Therefore, these 3 countries emerged as the top 3 destinations by value.

Exports to the Netherlands increased by 32.46% with products including cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sesame seeds, and others. Export to Brazil increased by 19.07%

“Within the African market, Nigeria exported non-oil products to 11 ECOWAS member countries. These exports, totaling 1,234,177.01 metric tons and amounting to US$271.255 million, constituted 4.46% of the total export value.

“This is a decrease of 13.08% compared to the sum of US$312.080Million for the year 2024. This is difference is due to the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the ECOWAS committee”.

She said in the period under review, two (2) ECOWAS countries secured a position among the top 20 global destination markets for Nigeria’s non-oil export, with Ghana coming in aI 13th position and Cote D’Ivoire coming in at 20th position.

“Nigeria also exported to twenty-five (25) other African countries outside ECOWAS, bringing the total export destinations in Africa to thirty-six (36). The value of these exports, totaling 967,397.94 Metric Tons and US$206.941 million, represented 3.40% of the total non-oil export value.

“This is evidence to show that non-oil export is increasing, and all stakeholders are taking advantage of the potential and opportunities inherent in the sector.

“It also lends credence to the fact that AFCFTA holds the key to Intra-African trade as it promises to be the largest free trade area in the world, both by area and by the number of countries, connecting the 54 countries in Africa with over 1.3million people.

“Nigerian Export Promotion Council working with various stakeholders and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is working very hard to ensure that Nigeria becomes a hub and takes its position as the Giant of Africa”.

The ED further noted that products like Cocoa and its derivatives, Urea, Cashew, Sesame Seed, Gold Dore, Aluminium Ingots, Copper Ingots, Soya Beans and meal, and Rubber emerged as the top-performing non-oil export products for the year 2026.

