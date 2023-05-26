Port Sudan: A Qatari airplane carrying 30 tonnes of food assistance, provided by Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity, arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of Sudan.

This assistance comes within the framework of the support offered by Qatar to the fraternal people of Sudan and its full support for their steadfastness in facing the difficult conditions they live in due to the continuation of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 180 persons, holders of Qatari residency, from the Republic of Sudan by a Qatari airplane that took off from the Port Sudan Airport, bringing the total number of evacuated persons to 1,421 residents.

Earlier, the State of Qatar evacuated Qatari citizens, who were in Sudan, and 1,241 persons, holders of Qatari residency.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's keenness on security and stability in Sudan.

