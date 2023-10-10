NEW YORK/DUBAI - Moelis & Co has hired a banker from Saudi National Bank's investment banking arm to head its business in Saudi Arabia, a company spokesperson said in an email on Monday.

The U.S. boutique investment bank appointed Moaath Alangari to lead its business in the kingdom, the spokesperson said. Alangari was previously vice president at Saudi National Bank.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Alangari's appointment, adding that Moelis had secured a license to operate in the kingdom earlier this year, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; Editing by Sandra Maler)