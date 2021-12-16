UAE – The UAE’s holdings of US treasury bonds surged by 82% year-on-year (YoY) during October 2021, according to official data.

The holdings of the US treasuries amounted to $53 billion in October this year, compared to $29 billion in the same month in 2020.

The US debt instruments have increased by 8.2% YoY to $7.64 trillion in October from $7.07 trillion.

Saudi Arabia topped the Arab countries in the overall holdings of US treasuries with $116.5 billion in October, the lowest level in 2021.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s holding of the US treasury bonds declined to $2.249 billion last October, compared to $2.244 billion in the same month in 2020.