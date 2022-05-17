ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today continued to accept condolences from heads of state, government leaders, and delegates from nations around the world on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received condolences from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, who in turn conveyed the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.

Accompanying the Saudi Crown Prince was a delegation comprising Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz; Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Minister of Sports; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Interior; Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Region; Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Faisal bin Turki, Deputy Governor of Al Qassim Region; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Prince Turki bin Hathloul bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Najran region; Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture; Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al Shithri, Advisor to the Royal Saudi Court, member of the Council of Senior Scholars; Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Saudi Minister of Commerce, Acting Minister of Media; and Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet.

The UAE President also received, in Abu Dhabi, Kamala Harris, US Vice President, who conveyed the condolences of US President Joe Biden on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. She led a delegation comprising Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State; Lloyd J. Austin, US Secretary of Defense; John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; and CIA Director William Burns.

Offering their condolences as well to His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed were Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince and Regent of Jordan; Ammar Al Hakim, Head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement; King Philippe of Belgium; Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia; Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic; Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger; Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq; President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti; Salva Kiir, President of the Republic of South Sudan; His Royal Highness Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg; Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore; Cindy Kero, New Zealand's Governor-General; Dr. Rashad Al Alimi, President of Leadership Council in Yemen; Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya; Hossein Amir-Abdollahian; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran; Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry; Liesje Schreinemacher, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands; Robert Borje, Special Envoy of the President of Philippines; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin, Tajikistan Minister Of Economic Development and Trade; Rustem Umerov, Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine; General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan; Kenny Felix Haczynski Denobriga, Deputy Minister for Europe and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Brazil; as well as an Afghani delegation.

The leaders and heads of delegations expressed their sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates, asking the Almighty to dwell late UAE leader in His vast Gardens.

Accepting the condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of sheikhs.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that His Highness deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Leader and from late Sheikh Khalifa.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their sincere brotherly feelings towards the UAE and its people. He also thanked them for congratulating him on being elected as the President of UAE, wishing them continued health and success in leading their nations to further progress.



