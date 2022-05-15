US Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a delegation to the UAE on May 16 to offer condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

An official statement from White House Press Secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris would meet the new President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to pay respects to the late leader "on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people."

"In addition to honouring the memory and the legacy of Sheikh Khalifa, the Vice President will underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years," the statement read.

US President Joe Biden had, in an earlier statement, said, "As I told Sheikh Mohamed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honour the memory of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years. The UAE is an essential partner of the United States."

