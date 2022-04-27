ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, joint cooperation in the climate action and ways to enhance collective international action in facing the repercussions and challenges of climate change.

In a phone call, the two officials discussed the developments in Ukraine and the importance of intensifying international efforts to reach a political settlement to the crisis and contain its repercussions.

They also explored the energy issues and the importance of achieving stability in global energy and food markets.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Kerry exchanged views on the role of the Abraham Accords in promoting climate action and cooperation in many related vital projects that support global efforts to address this issue, thus achieving sustainable development and prosperity.

The UAE's top diplomat affirmed the country's commitment to working with its international partners in the climate action, seeking to adopt proactive plans in facing its challenges, and developing innovative and effective solutions that lead to building a prosperous future for future generations.

Kerry praised the prominent role played by the UAE in global climate action, praising its strategic initiatives to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.