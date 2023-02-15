ABU DHABI: Abdulla Balalaa, Chairman, Executive Director of Masdar City, has said the UAE's inclusive approach to progress, established by its Founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has enabled the country to achieve remarkable feats, and it was the first Arab nation to prioritise climate action.

In an article in the Arab News, an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia, Balalaa said the UAE has also long recognised the importance of creating public spaces for collective well-being and sustainable urban development, despite operating in a region that relies heavily on energy-intensive cooling.

Masdar City, which is located in Abu Dhabi, and is a pioneer in sustainability and a hub for research and development, spearheading the innovations to realise greener, more sustainable urban living.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2023 as the Year of Sustainability to promote a collective effort towards a sustainable future.

Abdulla Balalaa further writes that the UAE is a leader in sustainable development and innovation, deploying carbon capture and zero-emission nuclear energy technologies, and investing in new zero-carbon energies like hydrogen.

Masdar City, with a legacy of innovation, has been working toward net zero for 15 years, with each project more ambitious than the last. Their success with solar energy, the completion of the first net-zero energy home in Abu Dhabi, and the construction of the first net-zero energy commercial headquarters building in Abu Dhabi show that sustainable urban development is good for both the environment and the economy.

“Financial sustainability is crucial for climate change action to be attainable and for innovation to continue,” he noted.

“Our latest development, The Link, aims to go beyond net-zero energy and become Abu Dhabi's first net-zero carbon building, bringing us one step closer to achieving UAE Net Zero 2050. The UAE's position as a global hub for commerce, technology, and tourism, with residents from over 200 nationalities, provides us with a unique opportunity to build bridges and help other countries harness economic opportunities to combat climate change."

As the host of COP28 in November 2023, we hope to share our progress and inspire others to adopt sustainable urban development practices and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement,” Balalaa concluded.