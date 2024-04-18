DUBAI: Majid Hilal Al Hazami, Director of Smart Grid Projects Management at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that the authority plans to increase the number of green fast and ultra-fast charging stations for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Dubai this year, noting that the total number of stations deployed in Dubai is approximately 390 charging stations of different types.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during their participation in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, Al Hazami said that work is underway to increase the number of charging stations for Electric Vehicles to reach 1,000 stations by the end of 2025, with an increase in the proportion of ultra-fast chargers in the emirate.

He explained that the differences between green chargers are related to their charging speed and deployment locations, noting that fast and ultra-fast chargers are available at petrol stations and at entrances and exits of the emirate.

He said that the time to charge about 80 percent of a vehicle's battery using ultra-fast chargers ranges from 20 to 40 minutes, depending on the battery capacity and vehicle type, noting that medium-speed chargers are usually deployed in shopping malls, parks and office areas, and the process of charging 80 percent of a vehicle's battery takes from 2 to 4 hours, depending on the battery capacity and vehicle type.

The Green Charger initiative was announced back in 2014, with the completion of its first phase in 2015, installing 100 stations. The expansion of adopting and deploying green chargers has been continuous over the past years.

Al Hazami spoke about the effectiveness of smart grid management in achieving sustainability goals and serving customers optimally. Regarding participation in the Global Future Energy Summit, Al Hazami emphasised its significant role in supporting clean energy trends locally, regionally, and globally. He pointed out that the importance of the authority's participation lies in two directions: firstly, by reviewing the authority's projects in the field of clean energy, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Project, which is the largest of its kind in one location worldwide for solar energy production.

He explained that various technologies used in the complex contribute to generating energy with the highest efficiency and effectiveness, highlighting the use of the tallest solar power tower in the complex, reaching a height of over 263 meters.

Al Hazami praised the efforts of the Innovation Center, which significantly contributes to supporting clean energy projects and future projects, noting the achievements of the Innovation Center in assisting various entities, especially universities, in understanding various future technologies in the field of clean energy.