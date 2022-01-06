Global venture investment reached $643 billion in 2021 compared to $335 billion in 2020, marking a 92 percent growth year over year, according to data available with Crunchbase.

The global business information provider said that venture funding broke all records last year, with investments rising more than 10X compared to what it was a decade earlier.

Startups, both in late-stage and technology growth-stage, raised $196 billion more than in 2020, for a total of $413 billion in global venture funding raised at Series C or later, Crunchbase reported.

Early-stage startups, meanwhile, raised $100 billion more last year than in 2020, collectively raising $201 billion, Crunchbase data showed.

Seed-stage startups raised $10 billion more in funding in 2021, for a total of $29.4 billion.

For the startup ecosystem, 2021 was undoubtedly the year of the unicorn, those companies valued at more than $1 billion-plus. According to Crunchbase, unicorn startups were churned at an unprecedented pace in 2021, averaging more than 10 each week.

The data contained in the Crunchbase report was based on reported data as of January 4, 2022.

