Saudi Arabia - TCI Fund Management Limited inaugurated an Abu Dhabi office to mark its strategic expansion into the UAE and the broader Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, according to a press release.

The new office will be led by Bronwyn Owen, Global Head of Investor Relations and Director of TCI Fund Management (AD) Limited, who relocated to the capital of the UAE from New York in the US to oversee the firm's operations in the region.

TCI Founder and Portfolio Manager, Christopher Hohn, said: "We look forward to establishing our team there to reach a broader investor base and to expand my philanthropic activities.”

Hohn added: “We are also excited to partner with the local community to help enhance opportunities for investment managers in the region and to further our ongoing efforts to reduce the impacts of the present climate crisis through pushing for climate action plans."

TCI's Abu Dhabi office will help with building key regional relationships and expanding the firm's investor base. The company also plans to leverage its presence in the region for catalysing climate action within the private finance sector.

Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, said, "TCI's new base underscores ADGM's rise as an international financial hub and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a prospering centre for the investment management industry and its leading role in the energy transition underpinned by the UAE's strategic value to global finance and equally its unwavering commitment to climate action.”

