SAO PAULO- Blackrock Inc's CEO Larry Fink said on Wednesday the world's biggest asset manager forecasts the launch of three infrastructure funds focused on renewable energy, as the war in Ukraine has raised concerns about energy supplies.

"This (the conflict) may mean increasing production of traditional energy sources in the near term, but I believe recent events will accelerate the shift towards greener sources of energy and many parts of the world over the long term," he told analysts in a conference call about results.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Sohini Podder)