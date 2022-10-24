Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ has invested $125 million in the maiden fund of Aliph Capital, an alternative investment firm in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Aliph Fund I (LP) is a $250 million target private equity fund aiming to invest in mid-sized companies in the UAE and across the GCC.

Huda Al-Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said: “The timing is perfect for GCC-based private equity to invest in the region’s midmarket growth stars, who - when fully equipped with digital and tech enablement levers - will generate significant returns and power the ongoing diversification and transformation of the GCC economy.”

ADQ’s portfolio has some of Abu Dhabi’s most strategic assets across energy, transport and food.

In September, ADQ-backed Further Ventures launched a $200 million for startups. The fund will focus on building digital assets, FinTech and supply chain sector startups.

In August, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala-backed AI firm G42 launched a $10 billion fund to invest in late-stage technology companies. The fund is managed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, owned by ADQ.

(Writing by Seban Scaira; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)